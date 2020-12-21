    Add a free listing
    Creative Greensboro registering participants for teen show

    • December 21, 2020 12:00 am - January 19, 2021 5:00 pm
    • Online
    • Website
    Creative Greensboro is now accepting registrations for a virtual teen production of a play “The Internet Is A Distract – Oh Look There’s A Kitten,” by Ian McWethy. There is no cost to participate and all teens aged 13-17 are welcome. All participants will get a role in the production. Registration is open through January 19, 2021. For more information and to register, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

    Rehearsals will be held via Zoom about three days a week during after-school hours starting Monday, January 25, 2021. The production will be performed via live stream on March 20 and 21.

    The show is a high octane comedy exploring the distractions we all face on the internet. Micah has 45 minutes to finish her paper on “The Great Gatsby.” She just needs to check a few facts on the internet, and the wackiness begins. Characters include Google, Bing, and Wikipedia.

    Each participant will need access to a computer with internet and a camera. In a unique process, there are no auditions. All participants who sign up will be assigned a part once the full cast is assembled. This virtual production is a great opportunity for teens who are already involved to stay engaged and a great first experience for teens who are ready to begin exploring theater.

    If you need assistance registering call 336-335-6426. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com to register and for more information about Drama Programming at Creative Greensboro.

    • 336-335-6426
