    Chatham Rabbits

    Live at The Willingham Theater

    • May 20, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
    • Willingham Theater
    • Website
    Description

    North Carolina is a place so identifiable by its separate regions – the mountains, the Piedmont, the coast – that it has the tendency to feel indescribable, meaning one can conceptualize the state as a mashup of places rather than a single locale. The art and artists born from the state often embody that same sense of blended regions, borrowing from broad cultural traditions and plumbing the histories of others’ stories on the way to telling their own. Chatham Rabbits exemplify North Carolina’s tradition of producing artists who embrace the state’s many cultural resources and diverse musical traditions. In their marriage and in their music, Chatham Rabbits’ Austin and Sarah McCombie also blend their own histories into a shared musical experience.

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-679-2941
    Venue

    Willingham Theater

    Location : 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

    226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055, United States

