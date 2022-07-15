Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock in The Crown

Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby have been delighting audiences around the world for the past five years with their intimate musical interpretations. Expect bold and whimsical twists on jazz, film scores, popular songs, and original songs.

Tickets are $12, taxes included + $3.20 processing fee.

ABOUT THE BAND

Ariel Pocock has received international acclaim as a captivating jazz pianist, vocalist, and composer. Ariel's notable performances as a headline act include the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, the Rochester International Jazz Festival, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the 2014 Jazz Cruise, the Tokyo Jazz Festival, the Quebec City International Jazz Festival, the Stanford Jazz Workshop, and many more.

Chad Eby has earned widespread critical acclaim as “a consummate improviser” (Jazz Times), “has tremendous poise and natural melodic sense” (Ottawa Sun). His ”tone is boundless, blues-inflected, and wholly satisfying” (AllAboutJazz.com). He is Associate Professor in the Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program at UNCG and is a Conn-Selmer and D'Addario Woodwinds Performing Artist.

* * * * * * *

While masks are still recommended, they are not required, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.