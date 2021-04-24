    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Celebrate Reynolda: Broadway music, American art, and giving back

    Join, watch, and make a difference.

    • April 24, 2021 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
    • Online
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Realize the power of visual and performing arts in our upcoming virtual fundraiser.

    Combining the best of Broadway with the best of Reynolda, Celebrate Reynolda pairs performances from hit shows such as “The Sound of Music,” “The Secret Garden,” and “Ragtime,” among others, with its world-renowned art collection.

    With your ticket purchase, help fund free admission for nearly one-third of museum visitors, educational resources and programs, and more!

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    Cost
    • $50.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 888 663 1149
    Venue

    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In