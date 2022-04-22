Catchfire Collective Presents "Output Device Not Found"

Catchfire Collective presents our April program, “Output Device Not Found,” featuring electroacoustic works for flute, clarinet, and percussion at Greensboro Project Space on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.

“Output Device Not Found” explores electroacoustic spaces. These are spaces where people go to work, where they go to be alone, and where they think about themselves and their relationships to others and the space around them.

PROGRAM:

“Lipstick,” JacobTV

“The Other Voice,” Jen Wang

Selections from “neither anvil nor pulley,” Dan Trueman

“Steelworks,” Anna Clyne

“Winter Music,” Liam Elliot