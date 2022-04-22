    Add a free listing
    Catchfire Collective Presents "Output Device Not Found"

    • April 22, 2022 7:30 pm
    • Greensboro Project Space
    Catchfire Collective presents our April program, “Output Device Not Found,” featuring electroacoustic works for flute, clarinet, and percussion at Greensboro Project Space on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.
    “Output Device Not Found” explores electroacoustic spaces. These are spaces where people go to work, where they go to be alone, and where they think about themselves and their relationships to others and the space around them.
    PROGRAM:
    “Lipstick,” JacobTV
    “The Other Voice,” Jen Wang
    Selections from “neither anvil nor pulley,” Dan Trueman
    “Steelworks,” Anna Clyne
    “Winter Music,” Liam Elliot
    This event is FREE. While tickets are not required, donations are strongly encouraged - we suggest a donation of $10 or more to support the work of Catchfire Collective. For more information, visit catchfirecollective.com/april2022
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Greensboro Project Space

    Location : 111 East February One Place, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

