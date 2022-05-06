Catchfire Collective Presents "i am a shadow...the true self"

Each of us has some sort of negative perception of ourselves - our darker sides, our shadow self. We spend much of our lives rejecting these traits, striving to show others our best sides only. We split ourselves into two. But the more we reject the shadow, the stronger it becomes, the more distorted it becomes - and we suffer for it. i am a shadow...the true self considers what might happen if we accept this shadow self. It is only through acceptance of those darker thoughts that we can acknowledge who we truly are. Only through dancing with the shadow can we find enlightenment.

Presented as part of Catchfire Collective's Residency at the Stephen Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, i am a shadow...the true self features new choreography by Chris Yon and Taryn Griggs for Eleanor Alberga’s Dancing with the Shadow alongside performances of Philip Cashian’s Dark Inventions, David Lang’s cheating, lying, stealing, and the world premiere of Hilary Purrington's Tourmaline.

Performances will run May 6 and 7 at 7:30 PM and May 8 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for students; children 12 and under are free but must have a ticket to attend. Tickets are available at catchfirecollective.com/may2022. For more information, please contact the ensemble via email at catchfirecollective@gmail.com.

These performances are generously supported by Creative Greensboro.