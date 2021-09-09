Catchfire Collective presents Hop // Skip // Jump, a journey through the musical multiverse! Hop // Skip // Jump traverses through multitudes of musical portals, from the soundscape of a busy street to an episode of Antique Roadshow. Catchfire will hop, skip, and jump around the space, emerging out of a new improvisatory work by Isaac Pyatt into music by Carl Schimmel, Erin Rogers, Nicholas Hall, Arie Van de Ven, Robert Honstein, and Catchfire's own Peter Swanson.

Hop // Skip // Jump will take place Thursday, September 9, beginning at 7:30 PM at Hope Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Tickets are required and can be purchased on a pay-what-you-can basis prior to the performance or at the door. Suggested price is $10, or $25 for families.

Program:

Manifold Destinies - Isaac Pyatt (World Premiere)

Roadshow for Otto - Carl Schimmel

Shimmering Dust - Erin Rogers

Listening Through an Open Door - Nicholas V Hall

Bus Music - Arie van de Ven

Patter - Robert Honstein

Dark Jewel Tones - Peter Swanson (World Premiere)

For more information, please visit https://www.catchfirecollective.com/september2021.