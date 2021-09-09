    Add a free listing
    Catchfire Collective Presents "Hop//Skip//Jump"

    Join Catchfire Collective for a trip through the musical multiverse!

    • September 9, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
    • In-person
    Catchfire Collective presents Hop // Skip // Jump, a journey through the musical multiverse! Hop // Skip // Jump traverses through multitudes of musical portals, from the soundscape of a busy street to an episode of Antique Roadshow. Catchfire will hop, skip, and jump around the space, emerging out of a new improvisatory work by Isaac Pyatt into music by Carl Schimmel, Erin Rogers, Nicholas Hall, Arie Van de Ven, Robert Honstein, and Catchfire's own Peter Swanson.

    Hop // Skip // Jump will take place Thursday, September 9, beginning at 7:30 PM at Hope Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Tickets are required and can be purchased on a pay-what-you-can basis prior to the performance or at the door. Suggested price is $10, or $25 for families.

    Program:

    • Manifold Destinies - Isaac Pyatt (World Premiere)
    • Roadshow for Otto - Carl Schimmel
    • Shimmering Dust - Erin Rogers
    • Listening Through an Open Door - Nicholas V Hall
    • Bus Music - Arie van de Ven
    • Patter - Robert Honstein
    • Dark Jewel Tones - Peter Swanson (World Premiere)

    For more information, please visit https://www.catchfirecollective.com/september2021.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $10.00
    • 5866102404
    Hope Chapel

    Location : 908 S Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States

