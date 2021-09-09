Venue
Hope Chapel
Catchfire Collective presents Hop // Skip // Jump, a journey through the musical multiverse! Hop // Skip // Jump traverses through multitudes of musical portals, from the soundscape of a busy street to an episode of Antique Roadshow. Catchfire will hop, skip, and jump around the space, emerging out of a new improvisatory work by Isaac Pyatt into music by Carl Schimmel, Erin Rogers, Nicholas Hall, Arie Van de Ven, Robert Honstein, and Catchfire's own Peter Swanson.
Hop // Skip // Jump will take place Thursday, September 9, beginning at 7:30 PM at Hope Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Tickets are required and can be purchased on a pay-what-you-can basis prior to the performance or at the door. Suggested price is $10, or $25 for families.
Program:
For more information, please visit https://www.catchfirecollective.com/september2021.
Hope Chapel
908 S Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.