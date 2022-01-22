    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    BUSH/MARSHALL/MEYER/MEYER

    Genre bending bluegrass

    • January 22, 2022 8:00 pm
    • Carolina Theatre
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    American Music masters Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join together with George Meyer for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit! Expect to hear works from the genre bending Short Trip Home album of many years ago as well as new music written especially for this tour. Edgar’s son George is charting his own course in the musical world and represents the next generation of artists expressing their unique voices and perspective, and he certainly has strong roots.

    Ticket Commissions: A $3 Facility fee and NC Sales tax will be added to each ticket.
    There is an additional $3.50 per ticket service fee on web purchases.

    Upcoming Dates
    Video
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $25
    •  to $65
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In