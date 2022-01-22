BUSH/MARSHALL/MEYER/MEYER

American Music masters Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join together with George Meyer for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit! Expect to hear works from the genre bending Short Trip Home album of many years ago as well as new music written especially for this tour. Edgar’s son George is charting his own course in the musical world and represents the next generation of artists expressing their unique voices and perspective, and he certainly has strong roots.

