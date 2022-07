Bryan Festival Orchestra Series: Unity

EMF’s acclaimed Eastern Festival Orchestra led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz performing symphonic classics old and new, featuring Pianist and faculty member, Santiago Rodriguez at the Tanger Center in Downtown Greensboro.

Eastern Festival Orchestra

Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Santiago Rodriguez, piano

VALERIE COLEMAN • Umoja for Orchestra

GRIEG • Piano Concerto in A minor, op.16

TCHAIKOVSKY • Symphony No.4 in F minor, op.36 TH 27

Single tickets must be purchased through the Tanger Center