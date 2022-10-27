Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow

Choreography presented by Carrie Plew in five sections for a residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Over the course of the evening, dancers will perform works inspired by body, effort, shape, and space, the four main categories of Laban Movement Analysis (LBMA). LBMA is a method and language for describing, visualizing, interpreting, and documenting human movement.

“In our rehearsal process, we used our time in the dance studio like a laboratory,” Plew said. “We experimented. We played with concepts. I wanted to stay true to my original plan for the production, which was to create one dance that could represent, as purely as possible, the ideas in each main category of Laban Movement Analysis. The process has been thrilling and challenging.”

Performer Mandi Taylor said working with Plew has been playful and challenging.

“The agency Carrie gives allows me to explore and interpret the elements in a way that feels authentic,” Taylor said.

As an LBMA student, Plew has spent the last two years investigating the work of Rudolf Laban and Irmgard Bartenieff, and their approach to observing and articulating movement expression in the human body. This production represents the culmination of Plew’s studies at the Laban/Bartenieff Institute for Movement Studies.