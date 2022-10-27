    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow

    Choreography inspired by body, effort, shape, and space.

    • October 27, 2022 7:30 pm - October 29, 2022 7:30 pm
    • Stephen D. Hyers Theatre
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    • Free
    Description

    Choreography presented by Carrie Plew in five sections for a residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Over the course of the evening, dancers will perform works inspired by body, effort, shape, and space, the four main categories of Laban Movement Analysis (LBMA). LBMA is a method and language for describing, visualizing, interpreting, and documenting human movement.

    “In our rehearsal process, we used our time in the dance studio like a laboratory,” Plew said. “We experimented. We played with concepts. I wanted to stay true to my original plan for the production, which was to create one dance that could represent, as purely as possible, the ideas in each main category of Laban Movement Analysis. The process has been thrilling and challenging.”

    Performer Mandi Taylor said working with Plew has been playful and challenging.

    “The agency Carrie gives allows me to explore and interpret the elements in a way that feels authentic,” Taylor said.

    As an LBMA student, Plew has spent the last two years investigating the work of Rudolf Laban and Irmgard Bartenieff, and their approach to observing and articulating movement expression in the human body. This production represents the culmination of Plew’s studies at the Laban/Bartenieff Institute for Movement Studies.

    Video
    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-2974
    Venue

    Stephen D. Hyers Theatre

    Location

    • 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

      Get Directions
    Contact Form

    • Comments are closed.

        • You May Also Be Interested In