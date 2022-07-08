Bob Margolin presented by Fiddle & Bow

Acoustic Duo with Tad Walters.

Margolin's acoustic album, This Guitar & Tonight, was released on Oct. 25, 2019 and won the 2020 Blues Foundation’s Blues Music Award for Best Acoustic Blues Album.

Tickets are $22 in advance; $25 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.

While masks are still recommended, they are not required, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.