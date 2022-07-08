    Add a free listing
    Bob Margolin presented by Fiddle & Bow

    Steady rollin’ blues

    • July 8, 2022 7:30 pm
    • Carolina Theatre
    Acoustic Duo with Tad Walters.

    Margolin's acoustic album, This Guitar & Tonight, was released on Oct. 25, 2019 and won the 2020 Blues Foundation’s Blues Music Award for Best Acoustic Blues Album.

    Tickets are $22 in advance; $25 at the door.
    Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket
    Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.

    While masks are still recommended, they are not required, and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

    • 336-333-2605
    Carolina Theatre

