Bianca Jade, Lenci & Julius Tunstall

Miami native Bianca Jade brings her powerful vocals to The Crown! Join us for a soulful night of R&B featuring guest artists Lenci and Julius Tunstall.

Bianca Jade’s powerful performances have earned comparisons to some of the biggest names in the industry. Since launching her career, the young Cuban-Jamaican singer’s dynamic mix of R&B and soul has been consistently turning heads, earning breathless praise from critics and fans alike.

North Carolina native Lenci is not afraid to express her affinity for synthesizing music genres through her songwriting and instrumentation. With her songs about the trials of love and life, she says, “My music reflects who I am internally and externally, even the parts I try to hide, or the mistakes I tried to bury. It’s fluid, sometimes playful, mostly about romance and all of its ups and downs, but always true; that's why I call it ‘whimsical soul.’”

Julius Tunstall is an independent singer/producer from Asheville, NC, specializing in genre-bending soul music. After singing backup for multiple artists, he began recording his first EP IDONT. In 2017, Tunstall wrote and produced his debut album Sir Cries A Lot, a journey through the last four years of his life told through R&B, funk, and rock.

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 8:00pm for this event only.

This is a Standing Room Only show.