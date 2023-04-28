    Add a free listing
    Ben Folds with the Greensboro Symphony

    • April 28, 2023 8:00 pm
    • Steven Tanger Center
    Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
    Ben Folds    , piano and vocals

    A talented singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer, Ben Folds brings his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and knack for pop songcraft to Greensboro, NC. He’s created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes numerous collaborative albums and records. “Ben Folds meshes the classical and pop music worlds in ways that few mainstream contemporary artists can hope to achieve.”

    • BOX OFFICE: 336-335-5456 x 224
    Steven Tanger Center

    • 300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

