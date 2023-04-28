Ben Folds with the Greensboro Symphony

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

Ben Folds, piano and vocals

A talented singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer, Ben Folds brings his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and knack for pop songcraft to Greensboro, NC. He’s created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes numerous collaborative albums and records. “Ben Folds meshes the classical and pop music worlds in ways that few mainstream contemporary artists can hope to achieve.”