Ben Folds with the Greensboro Symphony

Venue
Steven Tanger Center
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
Ben Folds, piano and vocals
A talented singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer, Ben Folds brings his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and knack for pop songcraft to Greensboro, NC. He’s created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes numerous collaborative albums and records. “Ben Folds meshes the classical and pop music worlds in ways that few mainstream contemporary artists can hope to achieve.”
300 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
