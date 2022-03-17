Backbeat Blues Jam -- Mount Airy

Venue
Thirsty Souls Community Brewing
Join host Dashawn Hickman every Thursday evening at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing for the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society's Backbeat Blues Jam Session. Musicians come from around the state for an all-ages Blues Jam Session! Free to attend, and there will of course be craft brews, pizza and great company!
Thirsty Souls Community Brewing
238 Market Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.