    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Backbeat Blues Jam -- Mount Airy

    Blues Jam Session!

    • March 17, 2022 7:00 pm
    • Thirsty Souls Community Brewing
    • Website
    Description

    Join host Dashawn Hickman every Thursday evening at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing for the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society's Backbeat Blues Jam Session. Musicians come from around the state for an all-ages Blues Jam Session! Free to attend, and there will of course be craft brews, pizza and great company!

    Details
    • Free
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Tickets/Registration
    • Free
    Phone Number
    • (336) 648-8255
    Venue

    Thirsty Souls Community Brewing

    Location : 238 Market Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030, United States

    238 Market Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030, United States

    Get Directions
    Social Networks
    Contact Form

    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In