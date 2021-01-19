    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Auditions for Playwrights Forum’s Virtual ‘Evening of Short Plays’

    For actors ages 16 and older of all levels and experience

    • January 19, 2021 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm
    • Online
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Creative Greensboro will hold virtual auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s virtual “Evening of Short Plays” at 7 pm, January 19 and 20. Register to audition via Zoom.

    The “Evening of Short Plays” offers a great performance opportunity for actors ages 16 and older of all levels and experience. Creative Greensboro values diversity of participation and actors of all racial and ethnic identities are encouraged to audition. Auditions will consist of cold readings from selected scripts. Perusal scripts can be requested prior to the audition dates by emailing todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov

    Rehearsals will take place via Zoom beginning January 20 on evenings and weekends, as schedules permit. Performances, also presented via Zoom, will be on March 6 at 7 pm and March 8 at 2 pm.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • Online
    • Adults
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-2974
    Venue

    Online

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      Overall Rating

        You May Also Be Interested In