Auditions for Playwrights Forum’s Virtual ‘Evening of Short Plays’

Creative Greensboro will hold virtual auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s virtual “Evening of Short Plays” at 7 pm, January 19 and 20. Register to audition via Zoom.

The “Evening of Short Plays” offers a great performance opportunity for actors ages 16 and older of all levels and experience. Creative Greensboro values diversity of participation and actors of all racial and ethnic identities are encouraged to audition. Auditions will consist of cold readings from selected scripts. Perusal scripts can be requested prior to the audition dates by emailing todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov

Rehearsals will take place via Zoom beginning January 20 on evenings and weekends, as schedules permit. Performances, also presented via Zoom, will be on March 6 at 7 pm and March 8 at 2 pm.