The groundbreaking musical “Assassins” by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman opens the Triad Pride Acting Company’s 2022-23 season with a Bang! Using the most American of art forms, the musical, “Assassins” investigates the personalities of nine men and women who killed or attempted to kill nine Presidents. These Presidential assassins are never glorified or celebrated, but presented by Sondheim and Weidman to explore how and why each of these outsiders stop and alter history. The show is entertaining yet thought-provoking, and at turns, hilarious, jolting, and heart-wrenching, as the history of these men and women unfurls across (and often without regard to) time.

Performances of “Assassins” will run in Greensboro on August 19, 20, 26, & 27 at 8:00 PM and on August 21 & 28 at 2:00 PM at Congregational United Church of Christ at 400 W Radiance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403. Tickets for all performances are $15 and are on sale now at triadprideperformingarts.org, by calling 336-589-6267, or at the door.

Triad Pride Acting Company performs productions written or composed by or about members of the LGBTQ+ community. The troupe presents four staged shows each year and holds regular auditions for cast members. Triad Pride Acting Company is part of Triad Pride Performing Arts. Founded in 1998 as the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus, Triad Pride Performing Arts consists of LGBTQ and their allies, who perform to entertain, enlighten, and enrich while promoting equality and social justice for all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity–fostering pride, understanding, and acceptance. The organization oversees and manages the activities of the Triad Pride Men’s and Women’s Choruses, the Triad Pride Acting Company, and Counterpoint, a small vocal ensemble.

ASSASSINS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI)

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Arts Greensboro.