    Anthony Harrison/The River Otters

    Live in concert

    • February 19, 2022 8:00 pm
    • Carolina Theatre
    Description

    ABOUT ANTHONY HARRISON
    Anthony Harrison is a guitarist and bass player based in Durham, NC. His debut album, Garage Country, offers a unique Piedmont sound that blends the spirit of suburban garages, downtown bars and late-night porch jams together in a twangy, groovy swirl.

    Formerly of Greensboro-based garage bands Starlyn Garvy and the Animal Mothers, Horrison now pushes the bounds of "three chords and the truth," informed by outlaw country, British rock, early punk and electric blues.

    ABOUT THE RIVER OTTERS
    Art-folk trio, The River Otters, are world builders. Each of their compositions, whether instrumental or lyrical, is a carefully rendered landscape with its own cast of characters and gravitational rules. Hailing from the woodlands of Orange County, NC, their raga-infused chamber blues and soft-spoken country narratives evoke the complexities of the forest. With a wide range of influences that includes John Fahey, Ahmad Jamal, and Leonard Cohen, they play an eclectic array of original and traditional songs that are both deep and approachable. Their music not only soothes and delights, but inspires reflection.

    The River Otters currently finishing an LP inspired by a lost native township hidden somewhere in the trees that surround their Piedmont home.

    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

