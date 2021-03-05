    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    An Evening of Short Plays #39 Virtual

    Type of event
    Description

    Creative Greensboro presents, “An Evening of Short Plays #39 Virtual” by local playwrights. Performances will be streamed live Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Advanced registration for a stream pass is required.

    This show, which will run approximately 60 minutes, is recommended for teens and adults. Selected plays were written by members of the Creative Greensboro’s Playwright’s Forum, and feature a cast of 17 actors form across North Carolina.

    Short plays include:

    • “Ground Rules” by Louis Panzer
    • “Herbal Medicine” by Grace Ellis
    • “Shelter in Place” by Mike Brannon
    • “Organs in the Dark” by Brian Bornstein
    • “Ghost Light” by Pete Turner
    • “Free Hugs” by Debra Kaufman
    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • Online
    • Adults
    Cost
    • $0.00
    • to $10.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-373-2974
    Venue

    Virtual

    Contact Form

      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In