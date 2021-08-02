Acting Academy Intensive Summer Camp at Irving Park UMC

- August 2, 2021 9:00 am - August 6, 2021 3:00 pm
- In-person
- Website
Save your spot for SUMMER CAMP now! This camp takes it up a notch! Does your teen have a passion for the dramatic and performing arts? Acting Academy campers will be challenged to express themselves creatively and collaborate in various aspects of the dramatic arts including scene study, voice and diction, character development and analysis, audition technique and improvisation. At the end of the week, they will showcase their amazing talents and present them to family and friends!
1510 West Cone Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.