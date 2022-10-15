Abigal Dowd with Jane Kramer

The Crown at the Carolina Theatre welcomes back Abigail Dowd whose effusive songs are steeped in storytelling and soul. Together with Jason Duff, this duo lands somewhere between folk and roots rock, and rock you will.

Following a full-band sold-out release show for their album Beautiful Day last June, they return for an intimate evening with new songs and stories. They will be joined by Asheville-based Jane Kramer whose music is introspective, gracefully gritty and fiercely memorable.

Abigail and Jane (unknowingly) shared their last show before the pandemic shut down live music. Swapping stories on and off stage, they became fast friends and have spent the past couple years connecting deeper over the joys of birth and sorrows of death, talking of sisterhood and the mystical powers of music. Don’t miss these two special ladies who bring their audiences in like old friends around a warm meal by the fire.

Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door.

Ticket Commission: A $3.20 processing fee and NC Sales Tax per ticket

Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.