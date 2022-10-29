A Concert of Psalms

The Fall 2022 concert will feature music set to lyrics from the book of Psalms. The Book of Psalms is generally acknowledged as one of the most familiar and often referenced books of the Bible. Many also consider The Book of Psalms to be some of the most accessible of the sacred texts and it has served as great inspiration for artists, musicians, and individuals for centuries.

For this concert, there will be a variety of composers represented including Felix Mendelssohn, John Rutter, Dan Forrest, John Ness Beck, and others. Additionally, we will perform two original compositions and an arrangement by our conductor, Jon Brotherton. Finally, this concert will also feature one of the very best high school choirs in Guilford County, The Weaver Chorale from Weaver Academy.