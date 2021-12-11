    Add a free listing
    The Voyage of Life and COVID-19: A Reflection in Writing

    • December 11, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
    • In-person
    Join local poet and facilitator Jacinta V. White for a writing workshop at the Museum inspired equally by The Voyage of Life and COVID-19. Through conversation and creative prompts, participants will reflect on the past year to find perspective and document their individual experiences. White has published multiple volumes of original poetry, creative nonfiction, and photography through Snapdragon: a Journal of Art & Healing, published through The Word Project, and has led many workshops over the years to help others use art as a catalyst for healing.

    • $35.00
    • to $45.00
    • (336) 758-5150
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

