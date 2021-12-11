The Voyage of Life and COVID-19: A Reflection in Writing

Join local poet and facilitator Jacinta V. White for a writing workshop at the Museum inspired equally by The Voyage of Life and COVID-19. Through conversation and creative prompts, participants will reflect on the past year to find perspective and document their individual experiences. White has published multiple volumes of original poetry, creative nonfiction, and photography through Snapdragon: a Journal of Art & Healing, published through The Word Project, and has led many workshops over the years to help others use art as a catalyst for healing.