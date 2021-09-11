Telling Your Story – Writing Workshops for Kids and Teens

Advance registration is required.

September 11 (grades 2-5) // October 2 (grades 10-12) // October 16 (grades 6-9)

Do you love writing stories about yourself or about things you’ve imagined? Artists featured in The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory, and Community Response tell stories about life through visual art. Explore these stories in the Gallery and then spend the day with novelist Rebecca Davis drafting and crafting your own story. Participants should bring their own lunch. Activities will take place indoors and outdoors.

Sponsored by Forsyth Family Dental.