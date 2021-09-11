    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Telling Your Story – Writing Workshops for Kids and Teens

    • September 11, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
    • In-person
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Advance registration is required. 

    September 11 (grades 2-5) // October 2 (grades 10-12) // October 16 (grades 6-9)

    Do you love writing stories about yourself or about things you’ve imagined? Artists featured in The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory, and Community Response tell stories about life through visual art. Explore these stories in the Gallery and then spend the day with novelist Rebecca Davis drafting and crafting your own story. Participants should bring their own lunch. Activities will take place indoors and outdoors.

    Sponsored by Forsyth Family Dental.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • Kids
    Cost
    • $0.00
    • to $10.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 3367585150
    Venue

    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In