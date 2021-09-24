    Add a free listing
    0
    Reynolda Read-Aloud

    Every Read-Aloud is a new adventure filled with stories, songs, and activities.

    • September 24, 2021 10:00 am - 10:30 am
    • In-person
    Advance registration is required. 

    Join us for story time at Reynolda House! Every Reynolda Read-Aloud is a new adventure filled with stories, songs, and activities preschoolers can’t wait to dive into. Plus, this program is a wonderful way to nurture your child’s imagination and prepare them for reading.

    This themed storytime series is for children 2-5 years old accompanied by an adult. Younger siblings are welcome!

    From August to October, Read-Alouds will be held on the front lawn, weather permitting. In November and December, Read-Alouds will take place indoors. Visit reynolda.org/readaloud to view past Read-Alouds.

    • $0.00
    • (336) 758-5150
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

