Advance registration is required.

Join us for story time at Reynolda House! Every Reynolda Read-Aloud is a new adventure filled with stories, songs, and activities preschoolers can’t wait to dive into. Plus, this program is a wonderful way to nurture your child’s imagination and prepare them for reading.

This themed storytime series is for children 2-5 years old accompanied by an adult. Younger siblings are welcome!

From August to October, Read-Alouds will be held on the front lawn, weather permitting. In November and December, Read-Alouds will take place indoors. Visit reynolda.org/readaloud to view past Read-Alouds.