Reynolda Book Club

Over the course of four weeks, book club members will discuss (and likely debate) Mary Gabriel’s Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler (Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art).

Set amid the most turbulent social and political period of modern times, Ninth Street Women is the impassioned, wild, sometimes tragic, and always exhilarating chronicle of five women who dared to enter the male-dominated world of twentieth-century abstract painting — not as muses, but as artists.

