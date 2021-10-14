    Add a free listing
    Reynolda Book Club

    • October 14, 2021 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    • In-person
    Over the course of four weeks, book club members will discuss (and likely debate) Mary Gabriel’s Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler (Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art).

    Set amid the most turbulent social and political period of modern times, Ninth Street Women is the impassioned, wild, sometimes tragic, and always exhilarating chronicle of five women who dared to enter the male-dominated world of twentieth-century abstract painting — not as muses, but as artists.

    Paperback copies will be available for purchase in the Museum store. Meetings are every Thursday at 4 p.m. Arrive a few minutes early to purchase a beverage.

    • In-person
    • Adults
    • $0.00
    • (336) 758-5150
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

