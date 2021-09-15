Reynolda Book Club: “The Voyage of Life”

Advance registration is required.

What if you awoke fifteen years older than yesterday? And then three years younger the next day?

Author of Oona Out of Order, Margarita Montimore, explores this impossibility through a surprising, magical, and heart-wrenching work of fiction. It is an unforgettable story about the burdens of time, the endurance of love, and the power of family. In this book club, examine these themes as they relate to Reynolda’s fall exhibition and our own personal journeys.

Paperback copies will be available for purchase at Bookmarks with a special discount.