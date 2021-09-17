    Add a free listing
    Outdoor Discovery Lessons

    • September 17, 2021 10:00 am - 11:30 am
    • In-person
    Who is ready to dance, move, sing, make art? We are!

    Join us for a session of outdoor, in-person learning for 3-5-year-olds and a caregiver.

    To promote reading readiness and visual literacy, explore Reynolda through activities that encourage dramatic play, music, movement, and art-making, taking a work of art or item from Reynolda’s collection as a starting point. This program takes place outside on the grounds; families are encouraged to bring a blanket upon which to sit and play. Individual materials will be provided per family group and participants may walk and collect their own natural items.

    Advance registration is required for family programs; for inquiries about the maximum number of participants per program, contact Julia Hood, hoodje@reynolda.org.

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • $15.00
    • to $20.00
    • (336) 758-5150
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

