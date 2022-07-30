North Carolina has a rich literary heritage and the Greensboro Public Library is celebrating with a Local Author Festival with 22 writers from 1-5 pm, Saturday July 30 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The festival will also include free workshops for aspiring and seasoned writers.

Authors scheduled to appear include: Alison Levy, Altonya Washington, Brian Lampkin, Chris Musselwhite, Christian A. Wetie, Cindy Argiento, Diana Engel, Diya Abdo, Eileen McFalls, Grace Marcus, James T. Hill, Jennie Spallone, Julia Ridley Smith, Lea Williams, Lee Zacharius, Linda Joyce Vaughn, Michael Gaspeny, Miriam Herin, Rev. Dr. MonaLisa Covington, Steve Mitchell, Valerie Neiman, and Virginia Summey. Books for purchase and signing will be available at the event.

The free workshops include one on writing, marketing and publishing and the other on editing. Each workshop is offered at a different time, so participants can attend both. For more information or to register for the workshops contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or by email. Refreshments will be provided by the NC Library Paraprofessional Association.