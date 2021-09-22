Homeschool Day

Our home museum is your homeschool, too!

Homeschool students and teachers are invited to visit Reynolda House and the grounds for art and history-based learning. Self-tour the Museum while learning about the place, having conversations about the art, and engaging with art guides in front of works of art; then make your own art creation. Explore the grounds with a scavenger hunt. Download our free app, Reynolda Revealed, for more Reynolda stories before, during, and after your visit.

Activities will take place indoors and outdoors, weather permitting.