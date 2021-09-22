Homeschool Day

Venue
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Our home museum is your homeschool, too!
Homeschool students and teachers are invited to visit Reynolda House and the grounds for art and history-based learning. Self-tour the Museum while learning about the place, having conversations about the art, and engaging with art guides in front of works of art; then make your own art creation. Explore the grounds with a scavenger hunt. Download our free app, Reynolda Revealed, for more Reynolda stories before, during, and after your visit.
Activities will take place indoors and outdoors, weather permitting.
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
