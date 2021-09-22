    Add a free listing
    Homeschool Day

    • September 22, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
    • In-person
    Our home museum is your homeschool, too!

    Homeschool students and teachers are invited to visit Reynolda House and the grounds for art and history-based learning. Self-tour the Museum while learning about the place, having conversations about the art, and engaging with art guides in front of works of art; then make your own art creation. Explore the grounds with a scavenger hunt. Download our free app, Reynolda Revealed, for more Reynolda stories before, during, and after your visit.

    Activities will take place indoors and outdoors, weather permitting.

    • $3.00
    • to $5.00
    • (336) 758-5593
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

