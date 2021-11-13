Greensboro Public Library Welcomes Author Annette Clapsaddle

The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. Annette Clapsaddle will moderate The Pursuit of Healing, a One City, One Book discussion of the women in Tommy Orange’s novel, There There at 4 pm, Saturday, November 13 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Clapsaddle is the author of Even as We Breathe and will be joined in the discussion by Laura Tew of the American Association of University Women and Patsy Hawkins, a local Native playwright.

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She holds degrees from Yale University and the College of William and Mary. Her debut novel, Even As We Breathe, was named one of National Public Radio’s Best Books of 2020.

The Greensboro American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Greensboro History Museum are co-sponsoring this event. For more information or to register email Ron Headen or call 336-412-6199.

Praised by media and fellow authors alike, There There is one of The New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Winner of the Pen/Hemingway Award. For most readers the depiction of modern day Native Americans will be a stark departure from traditional stereotypes. Author Tommy Orange will be in Greensboro for a free reading and discussion at 7 pm, November 18 at The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Celebrating Greensboro’s rich literary heritage, the Greensboro Public Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year.