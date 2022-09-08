Greensboro Public Library Hosts Author Alexandra Rowland

robust base of science-fiction and fantasy readers inspired staff at the Glenn McNairy Branch to invite author Alexandra Rowland to visit and discuss their new book, A Taste of Gold and Iron. Rowland will join an interactive discussion from 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, September 8, at the Glenn McNairy Branch, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

A Taste of Gold and Iron is a historical fantasy novel with an emphasis on politics and romance. Rowland is the author of several fantasy books, including A Conspiracy Of Truths, A Choir Of Lies, and Some by Virtue Fall, as well as a cohost of the Hugo Award nominated podcast Be the Serpent. They hold a degree in world literature, mythology, and folklore from Truman State University.

Books will be on sale and available for signing by the author. For more information on Greensboro Public Library events and resources visit this website.