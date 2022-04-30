The Greensboro Public Library celebrates El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) from 1-4:30 pm, Saturday, April 30 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Presented as a streetfest, the event includes story times, music, dancing, art activities, Mexican food, Salvadoran food and more. The section of Church St. Between Central Library and the Children’s Museum will be closed to traffic during the festivities.

Performers include popular favorites from previous years Criss Cross Mangosauce, Ballet Folklórico and Los Viejitos. New groups performing this year include Los Chinelos, demonstrating a traditional dance which is popular in the Mexican state of Morelos and Flamenco from Spain. Students from Guilford Elementary School will present a parade of nations. Three very popular food trucks will be returning with Catering Coyuca serving Mexican food, So Good Pupusas featuring Salvadorian food, and an ice-cream truck.

Founded by children’s author Pat Mora, Día is an enhancement of an international holiday, Children’s Day, which began in 1925. In 1996, Mora proposed linking the celebration of childhood with literacy and founded El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros. After 25 years, Dia has become a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds.

For questions about El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros, email Beth Bowles. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.