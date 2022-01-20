Join the fun at the Greensboro Public Library’s 13th Annual Book Lovers Social, at 6:30 pm, February 16 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The event will also be available on Zoom and you can register in advance at this website. The social is a great opportunity to learn about local book clubs, meet authors and fellow book lovers, and hear about some of the exciting new releases coming in 2022.

The Book Lovers Social will feature three North Carolina authors. Jason Mott is a 2021 National Book Award winner for Hell Of A Book, a story that goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans, and America as a whole. Mott is the author of four novels. The Returned, Jason’s debut novel, was adapted by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

Julia Ridley Smith is a Greensboro writer whose parents owned an antique shop. When they died, Smith and her brother faced the monumental task of what to do with the store inventory and a home filled with furniture, books, art, and artifacts. Her memoir, The Sum of Trifles, peels back the layers of meaning surrounding specific objects Smith’s parents owned including an antebellum quilt that prompts the author to grapple with her family’s slaveholding legacy.

Jill McCorkle's latest novel, Hieroglyphics, reveals the difficulty of ever really knowing the intentions and dreams and secrets of the people who raised you. In this masterful novel, McCorkle deconstructs and reconstructs what it means to be a father, a mother, or a child piecing together the world around us. A perennial book club favorite and masterful storyteller, McCorkle has published seven novels and four collections of short stories.

The Book Lovers Social will be streamed live on the Library’s Facebook page. The in-person event at the History Museum will be socially distanced and seating is limited. To attend, please email Beth Sheffield by February 11.