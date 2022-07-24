Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather

African Americans in the media industry have historically been underrepresented. Join us for a panel discussion with three esteemed journalists, CNN political analyst, lawyer & activist Bakari Sellers; managing editor and publisher of the Carolina Peacemaker, Afrique I. Kilimanjaro; and news anchor Siobhan Riley from Spectrum News 1 in Raleigh. The conversation will be moderated by Carla Banks, Communications & Marketing Director for the City of Greensboro’s and will be held in the Van Dyke Performance Center at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

This program is a collaboration with the Greensboro History Museum supporting their new exhibit, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, which explores choices and change over eleven elections between 1776 and 2010 that shaped what democracy means in our state. Discover the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots and what influenced decisions that are still shaping democracy today. The exhibit shows what democracy has meant to different people at different moments in our history.

At this program we will explore how media influences voters’ decisions, its impact, freedom of speech, trends in media today, and more. For more information, contact Beth Sheffield.

