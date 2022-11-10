Al Russell Poetry Reading

Local author Al Russell will read from their collection of poetry at the Greensboro Benjamin Branch Library. Russell is an MFA graduate of the University of New Hampshire and the author of Children of the Anxious City and Lookinglasshouse. Their poems have been published by Jersey Devil Press, The Light Ekphrastic, Midway Journal and others. They are also a poetry editor for the literary journal Outlook Springs.

In Lookingglasshouse a kaleidoscope learns to speak, informing humanity of its errs in a voice tingling with sarcasm, precision, and gaiety. Al Russell's second collection of verse continues finding absurdity in the everyday, taking a more personal dive into the ways our physical and mental inventions skew our perception of existence.