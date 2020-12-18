Creative Greensboro Awards $60K in Catalyzing Creativity Grants

GREENSBORO, NC (December 18, 2020) – Ten creative programs planned for the first half of 2021 have been awarded $60,000 through the Catalyzing Creativity Grant, the first funding initiative by the City of Greensboro’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.

The grants will provide financial support for nonprofit organizations and creative individuals with a specific intent of engaging communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled. The Catalyzing Creativity Grant was designed in response to the Creative Greensboro Cultural Plan goal to “identify culturally specific and emerging arts and cultural organizations and develop an initiative supporting their organizational growth, resilience, and programmatic reach.”

Grant winners were selected by a panel of five arts and culture professionals from across the country, including Ernest Disney-Britton of the Arts Council of Indianapolis, Benjamen Douglas of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, Luis Gomez of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, Ruby Lopez Harper of Americans for the Arts, and Eboni Lewis of the Arts & Science Council in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

“We are thrilled to provide this support for projects that reflect the diversity of Greensboro’s creative interests. The individuals and organizations behind each of these projects are trusted leaders in our community with deep experience offering dynamic and impactful programming. These awards mark the first time each nonprofit and individual has received grant support from the City, which makes the occasion even more special,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal.

2020 Catalyzing Creativity Grant Recipients