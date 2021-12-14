2022 Bryan Series Single-Event Tickets on Sale Dec. 15th

Listen to this post

Single-event tickets will go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. for all five Guilford College Bryan Series programs in the 2022 season at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for events featuring Steve Martin (Jan. 25), Yusef Salaam (Feb. 15), Anne Lamott (March 15), Jose Andres (April 26) and Rita Moreno (May 17) will go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com and at noon at the Tanger Center Box Office at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Bryan Series event attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) to be admitted to Bryan Series events. For more information on Tanger Center’s health guidelines, please visit TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.

Season subscriptions and Legacy Society memberships are still available. More information is available at bryanseries.guilford.edu. As of Dec. 13 more than 1,500 subscriptions and memberships had been purchased.

This is the first season Bryan Series programs have been presented at the Tanger Center. From 2014-19 they were presented at the Greensboro Coliseum, and before that at War Memorial Auditorium and Guilford’s Dana Auditorium.

The last in-person Bryan Series program was in November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Virtual programs were presented during the 2020-21 academic year.